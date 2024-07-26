House panel chair urges senators to tackle proposed economic cha-cha

A House panel chairperson on Friday petitioned the leadership of the Senate to consider its resistance to prioritizing the passage of a proposal amending the restrictive economic provisions of the 1987 Constitution in the wake of high poll results backing such a move.

Cagayan de Oro Rep. Rufus Rodriguez, who chairs the House Committee on Constitutional Amendments, appealed to Senate President Francis "Chiz" Escudero to start the deliberations on Resolution of Both Houses (RBH) 6, the counterpart of the lower chamber's RBH 7, which was already passed in March.

“I am appealing to SP Chiz Escudero and our senators to tackle our and their own economic constitutional amendment proposals in view of this survey showing majority of our people support economic Cha-cha,” he said.

Rodriguez was referring to the latest survey by big data research firm, Tangere, showing that 60.6 percent of Filipinos support economic Charter change (Cha-cha), while 25.2 percent “strongly agree” and 35.4 percent “somewhat agree.”

During the opening of the first session on Monday, Escudero announced that those legislation that "divide the public," including RBH 6, will not be accorded due priority.

“Pending bills on Charter change will be placed in the back-burner and will follow the ordinary and regular process of legislation, if at all. In its stead, bills which can affect the same result, but without the needless political noise and bickering, will be prioritized,” Escudero told his colleagues.

Rodriguez, however, countered that the Senate could start the committee hearings on the subject measure while the House is tackling the P6.352 trillion national budget of the Marcos administration for fiscal year 2025.

The national expenditure, which is expected to be submitted on Monday, would first go through the House before the Senate for scrutiny.

RBH 7 mimics RBH 6, with the only distinction being the manner of voting.

Both resolutions aim to eliminate foreign ownership restrictions in public utilities, higher education, and advertising by amending Articles 12, 14, and 16 of the Constitution, which are said to be hampering the Philippines' economic potential.

To recall, the House and the Senate have traded barbs over the latter's reluctance to amend the 37-year-old Charter, with both chambers voting as one body, in fear that it would eliminate the upper chamber from the equation.

Attempts to revamp the Charter have failed in past Congresses due to suspicions that the move was a veiled bid by politicians to perpetuate themselves in power.

Several experts also believe that economic growth could be attained without tinkering with the Constitution if the government concentrates on enforcing current laws and combating corruption.