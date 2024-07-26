DOH to deliver 1M anti-leptospirosis drug to evac centers

The Department of Health (DOH) on Friday said it set to deliver around one million capsules of doxycycline, an antibiotic used to treat leptospirosis, to evacuation centers in all regions nationwide.

On Thursday, the DOH said cases of leptospirosis are expected to rise in the coming days due to the heavy flooding caused by Super Typhoon Carina and enhanced southwest monsoon or habagat.

As of 13 July, a total of 1,258 leptospirosis cases were recorded in the country so far this year, with 133 deaths.

To address the possible scenario, DOH Secretary Ted Herbosa said he was tasked by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. to ensure that there are health services in evacuation centers.

Herbosa visited facilities of the East Avenue Medical Center in Quezon City; Amang Rodriguez Memorial Medical Center in Marikina; H. Bautista Elementary School in Marikina; and the San Mateo Elementary School in San Mateo, Rizal.

The latter two schools were being used as evacuation centers with around 4,000 displaced individuals each.

Herbosa vowed that proper nutrition through warm cooked meals were also being distributed in evacuation centers.

Water, sanitation, hygiene, and waste disposal services were also being carried out.

Furthermore, DOH and local government unit health staff have also been providing mental health and psychosocial support services.

Herbosa said he instructed all health teams to make use of current referral pathways to conduct of emergency or critical cases to larger medical centers, especially nearby DOH hospitals that are following the “code blue” or “code white” alerts earlier issued.

"I have also instructed the emergency purchase of medicines for chronic conditions of evacuees, such as hypertension and diabetes, as well as for the other health conditions of people in evacuation,” the Health chief said.

“We will continue to provide health services to the people as directed by President Marcos," he added.

The Health department declared “code blue” alert over Ilocos Region, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, and Metro Manila due to the combined effects of Super Typhoon Carina and habagat.