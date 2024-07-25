PCSO distributes 'Charitimba'

Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) General Manager Mel Robles, along with barangay officials of Barangay Damayan in Quezon City, led the distribution of relief goods to displaced families by Habagat and Typhoon Carina on orders of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

The relief goods were placed in plastic water pails called “Charitimba”.

Robles and the PCSO team first unloaded 500 "Charitimba” to Valenzuela City and another 500 in Navotas City, and 150 to Quezon City.

Robles also instructed all PCSO branches and small-town lottery authorized agency corporations (AACs) to also conduct immediate relief drive in areas affected by the southwest monsoon and typhoon Carina.