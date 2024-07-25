Packing a punch

TOKYO, Japan — Manny Pacquiao made a lot of heads turn following his first workout in preparation for his three-round exhibition match this coming Sunday at the Saitama Super Arena here.

At 45, Pacquiao remains sharp and fast and furious as well thanks to his discipline even when he is almost three years removed from his last appearance in the professional ranks.

“It doesn’t look as if he has aged,” remarked his longtime pal and cornerman Buboy Fernandez.

The punches — thrown at lightning speed — still pack that crackling oomph.

“He can still do it, no doubt,” added Fernandez, who arrived in the Japanese capital late Tuesday night from Manila, was amazed by the eight-division champ’s staying power.

Fernandez was with Pacquiao in General Santos City during the course of their mini-camp and he had been told by him to get ready for a possible ring return towards the end of 2024 in America.

While a shot at regaining the world title appears daunting, no less than the World Boxing Council president Mauricio Sulaiman had earlier thrown its support behind Pacquiao’s daring move to get back into play more than three years after being upset by Yordenis Ugas of Cuba.

Sean Gibbons, the American boxing man, is one guy behind the move to send Pacquiao back into world title contention.

He, like Fernandez, has seen Pacquiao up close and personal and is of the belief that the famed southpaw has what it takes to turn back the hands of time once again.

Though Pacquiao is nearing 46, he is not an ordinary mid40s kind of guy.

During his first workout on Japanese soil the day after his arrival, his body looked ripped, a physique not even a fellow in his early 30s won’t be able to show off.

The secret is simple.

Pacquiao doesn’t smoke and when he is not training for a fight, he makes it a point to work out.

He plays basketball like a man possessed.

He jogs around and shadowboxes regularly and he eats healthy, being a lover of fish and chicken.

He avoids pork and loves beef as well.

But the most important thing is Pacquiao’s attitude.

There’s nobody like him.

And this is the reason why becoming a world champion is not a remote possibility.