EO enough to execute POGO ban - SolGen

Solicitor General Menardo Guevarra stated that an executive order is adequate to enforce the ban on all Philippine Overseas Gaming Operators (POGOs) in the country.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. announced during his third State of the Nation Address (SONA) that he plans to ban all POGOs by the end of the year. This decision follows multiple raids on illegal POGO hubs, which uncovered equipment used for torture, love scams, and other crimes.

Guevarra explained that, according to the law, all gaming operations fall under the jurisdiction of the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR), which reports directly to the Office of the President. Thus, an executive order or other administrative issuance is sufficient for implementing the policy.

The Department of Justice has not yet provided a comment.

Guevarra noted that the ban is a matter of government policy. “It is the president’s determination of what is good for the country after carefully weighing all competing interests,” Guevarra said.

The president's announcement has been praised by both political allies and opponents, who have raised concerns about security and rights violations involving POGO hubs, largely operated by Chinese nationals.

The Bureau of Immigration has stated that foreigners working in POGOs and internet gambling licensee companies will have 60 days to leave the country.

Additionally, PAGCOR has requested that 12 POGOs be exempted from the ban, arguing they only serve as customer service agents for gaming companies. PAGCOR also noted that approximately 40,000 Filipino employees would be impacted by the ban.