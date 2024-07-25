6.6-M workers benefitted from TUPAD Program

About 6.6 million workers benefitted from Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Displaced/Disadvantaged Workers (TUPAD) Program, according to the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE).

Through the DOLE Integrated Livelihood Program (DILP), 221,637 beneficiaries were also provided with sustainable livelihood packages complemented with entrepreneurship training and technical assistance.

In providing workers access to quality and affordable basic commodities, DOLE, in collaboration with other government agencies, such as the Department of Agriculture and the Department of Trade and Industry, continues to mount the Kadiwa ng Pangulo para sa Manggagawa (KPM).

To date, the 112 Kadiwa sites organized nationwide in celebration of this year’s Labor Day stand as the biggest simultaneous conduct of the activity, generating P27.4 million in sales and helping 1,993 disadvantaged workers involved in setting up and ensuring the orderliness of the KPM sites.

In enhancing the protection of workers against work-related accidents, illness, and injuries, the department, through the Employees’ Compensation Commission, continues to improve the benefits for persons with work-related disabilities (PWRDs).

For its “Katulong at Gabay sa Manggagawang May Kapansanan” or KaGaBay Project, 1,073 PWRDs were provided with various rehabilitation services to help them reintegrate into the economic mainstream through skills training, placement assistance or entrepreneurial training, and assistance in setting up a micro-enterprise or home-based business.

Moreover, under its Employees’ Compensation Program, 429,133 beneficiaries were provided various compensation benefits amounting to P2.812 billion in cooperation with GSIS and SSS, from July 2022 to September 2023.

As one of the priorities set in the Philippine Labor and Employment Plan 2024–2028, the Department vowed to continue to improve, strengthen, and intensify efforts toward building inclusive and equitable social protection for all Filipino workers.