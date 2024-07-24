Two reported missing in La Union

LA UNION — Two individuals are missing after being swept away by strong currents in separate barangays.

The first incident occurred in Brgy. Bagbag, Bauang, involving a 48-year-old resident from Brgy. Urayong, Bauang. The event took place at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, 23 July, 2024, and was reported to local authorities at 12:30 PM. The victim, who suffers from dementia, went missing after going to the back of her house near the river. Brgy. officials from Urayong quickly alerted the adjacent barangay.

Rolando Jacob, a duty barangay tanod from Brgy. Bagbag, observed the victim being carried away by the river's strong current while she was trying to seek help. Despite attempts by barangay tanods to rescue her, she was lost in the river and remains missing. Authorities have coordinated with the Bauang and San Fernando Coast Guard for search and retrieval operations. The MDRRMO and Bauang MPS are monitoring the situation closely for any updates.

In a separate incident, Pepito Doria y Jacla, 61, a farmer from Sitio Daeng, Brgy. Halog East, Tubao, was reported missing after being swept away by a powerful river current. This incident happened at 12:45 PM on Tuesday and was reported to authorities at 2:30 PM. Pepito had gone to his store to salvage belongings when he was caught by a sudden rise in water from upstream. The Tubao MPS, along with BFP personnel and MDRRMO Tubao, are actively conducting search and rescue operations to locate him.

Local authorities are advising residents to exercise extreme caution near water bodies.