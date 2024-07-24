DHSUD activates regional response team for Carina

The Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) has activated its regional shelter clusters in response to the effects of Severe Tropical Cyclone Carina.

DHSUD Secretary Jose Rizalino Acuzar made the order to ensure readiness of the cluster teams to respond to shelter needs of typhoon-affected areas.

"Sa mga ganitong pagkakataon ay dapat tayong laging handang tumulong sa mga apektado nating kababayan. Ang tulong natin ay dapat agaran," Secretary Acuzar said.

In a memorandum issued on Monday by Undersecretary for Disaster Response Randy Escolango, the Department’s Regional Offices 1, 2, 3, 4B, 6, 7, 9, 10, 11, 12 13, Cordillera Administrative Region and National Capital Region were mandated to activate shelter clusters effective immediately. The move was prompted by the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council’s Memorandum No. 157 s. 2024.

This, after the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) reported heavy rainfall in Metro Manila, Region 3 and some parts of Regions 1, 2, 4A, 4B and 5 which may result in flooding and landslides.

The DHSUD regional offices were instructed to closely monitor their respective areas of jurisdiction and facilitate emergency response and humanitarian assistance as needed.

The regional directors, meanwhile, are enjoined to coordinate with the respective shelter cluster members within their regions and convene using all available means.

“We need to ensure that affected families have enough resources and safe shelter. Our regional offices will lead the consolidation of validated reports from the ground so we can take appropriate actions. Secretary Acuzar made it clear that DHSUD must provide the needs of affected families in a timely manner,” Undersecretary Escolango said.

To ensure real-time reporting and corresponding actions, the regional directors are directed to submit daily situational reports.