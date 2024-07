Photos

'CARINA' RAIN

LOOK: Pedestrians crossing the EDSA-Ayala pedestrian overpass brave strong rain and wind brought by Severe Tropical Storm "Carina" on Tuesday, 23 July 2024. Although PAGASA has said that "Carina" is unlikely to make landfall in the country, its sheer size would still make an impact on several northern provinces. Meanwhile, work in government and classes at all levels in Metro Manila were ordered suspended by Malacañang due to the continuous rain. | via KING RODRIGUEZ