‘Carina’ agri damage now over P79M

The Department of Agriculture (DA) reported on Tuesday, 23 July 2024, that Typhoon Carina has caused over P79 million in damage and losses to the agriculture sector.

According to the latest bulletin, the typhoon’s impact has led to an estimated P79.52 million in production losses, primarily affecting the Mimaropa, Western Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, and Caraga regions. The losses span across rice, corn, high-value crops (HVC), and livestock, with a total production loss of 392 metric tons (MT) and 4,653 hectares (ha) of agricultural land, impacting 3,254 farmers.

Rice experienced the highest production losses, amounting to P72.39 million due to a loss of 215 MT and affecting 4,473 ha of farmland. Oriental Mindoro was the hardest hit, with damage estimated between P30 million and P40 million. Most rice damage occurred during the reproductive and maturity stages.

High-value crops suffered losses across 47 ha, with a total volume loss of 156 MT valued at P4.20 million. Corn losses amounted to 21 MT, worth P2.85 million, and affected 132 ha. Livestock and poultry losses totaled 2,323 heads, valued at over P80,000, including losses in chicken, cattle, and swine.

In response, the DA will implement several interventions, including distributing 72,174 bags of rice seeds, 39,546 bags of corn seeds, 59,600 pouches, and 1,966 kilograms of vegetable seeds. The Survival and Recovery Loan Program from the Agricultural Credit Policy Council will offer loans up to P25,000, payable over three years at zero interest. Additional support includes the Quick Response Fund for area rehabilitation and indemnification for affected farmers through the Philippine Crop Insurance Corporation.

Typhoon Carina is expected to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Thursday, 25 July 2024, according to Pagasa.