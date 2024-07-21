Public warned vs. fake DOH officials

The Department of Health (DOH) over the weekend warned the public against individuals using the name of its officials to solicit money.

In an advisory Saturday, the DOH said there were “malicious” individuals claiming to be Mariano Marcos Memorial Hospital and Medical Center Medical Center chief, Dr. Maria Lourdes K. Otayza, or her staff using the mobile number (0977) 622 4963.

The Health department clarified that the said mobile number is not associated with Otayza or her staff:

It also stressed that transactions made using the number are fraud and illegal.

The DOH likewise warned that criminal charges may be pressed “if related actions shall persist.”

It urged the public to continue only sourcing information from legitimate sources and platforms such as the DOH.