PRE-SONA PEACE RALLY

WATCH: Alyansa Bantay Kapayapaan at Kaunlaran staged a Pre-SONA Peace Rally in front of the Commission on Human Rights office on Saturday, 20 July 2024. The rally aimed to highlight President Marcos Jr.'s 'WPS Score Card,' giving him a 90% rating for his stance on the West Philippine Sea and 70% for addressing Chinese Coast Guard harassment of Filipino fishermen. | via Analy Labor