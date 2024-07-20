DHSUD, Meralco ink partnership to energize 4PH projects

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.'s Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino (4PH) Program gained further traction after the Manila Electric Company (Meralco) signed an agreement with the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) on Wednesday.

DHSUD Secretary Jose Rizalino Acuzar and Meralco Executive Vice President and Chief Operations Officer Ronnie Aperocho signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on developing power infrastructure to efficiently deliver electric services to 4PH project sites within the company's areas of coverage.

In his message, Secretary Acuzar emphasized that beyond constructing affordable and quality housing, 4PH seeks to enhance the living conditions of many Filipinos, particularly the underprivileged, by providing decent shelters in sustainable communities, complete with basic services the residents will need.

“We view our collaboration with Meralco as a significant leap toward our mission. Meralco’s commitment to provide reliable, safe and efficient electric services to Metro Manila and nearby provinces directly contributes to the betterment of housing communities in major urban areas in the country,” he said.

For its part, Meralco committed its services to fully support the ongoing rollout of the 4PH Program in the National Capital Region and nearby areas. It also pledged to educate and inform new homeowners about their rights and obligations as electric consumers.

The MOU includes creation of a technical working group with the aim to deliver timely electrification services to 4PH projects of DHSUD and implement mechanisms to provide better customer experience for the beneficiaries.

Secretary Acuzar stressed the deal is a big push for the 4PH program to flourish even better and address previous power supply issues in government housing projects.

“Sa Pambansang Pabahay, gusto nating isulong hindi lamang ang pagtatayo ng mga pabahay kundi pati ang pagtataguyod ng township development na may kumpletong pasilidad at serbisyo para sa mga maninirahan dito,” the housing czar said.

"Ang utos ng Pangulong Bongbong Marcos ay ang pagtatatag ng mauunlad at sustainable township developments para sa Bagong Pilipinas," Secretary Acuzar added.

Present to witness the signing were Social Housing and Finance Corporation President Federico Laxa, National Housing Authority General Manager Joeben Tai and other officials from DHSUD and Meralco.

DHSUD is also looking forward to discuss the use of sustainable energy in its housing projects, citing Meralco’s expertise and network in the power sector.