Comelec launches task force on disinformation, misinformation

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Saturday launched Task Force Katotohanan, Katapatan, at Katarungan (KKK) sa Halalan to counter disinformation, misinformation, and malinformation ahead of the 2025 polls.

Comelec Spokesperson Atty. Rex Laudiangco said the task force will come up with guidelines in relation to disinformation and misinformation on social media and the internet and punish a misuse and abuse of the artificial intelligence (AI) and deepfakes.

According to Laudiangco, Task Force KKK sa Halalan will be tasked to monitor and regulate posted and published contents on TV, radio, print and online.

It will also conduct prebunking and debunking of malicious and erroneous information against the Comelec, its officials and the electoral processes, undertake voter education and information efforts.

Likewise, the task force will also report and recommend for prosecution the peddlers of misinformation, disinformation, and malinformation and malicious actors in the age of Al and deepfakes in elections

“In preparation for the ‘2025 Super Election Year in the Philippines’ — May 2025 National and Local Elections, 1st Parliamentary Elections in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, and December 2025 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections — the Comelec is hopeful that the activation of the Task Force KKK sa Halalan will help set the tone for the crafting of further legislation on the matter,” Laudiangco said.

“The official launch of the Task Force KKK sa Halalan, ahead of the ‘2025 Super Election Year in the Philippines,’ is a humble but valiant effort in setting forth the Comelec’s commitment in ensuring that the values of truth, honesty and justice prevail in the spirit of a free, orderly, honest, peaceful and credible elections towards a healthy democratic society,” he added.