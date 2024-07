VIDEOS

BRIGADA ESKWELA IN FULL SWING

WATCH: DepEd Secretary Sonny Angara, Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte, MMDA Acting Chairman Atty. Don Artes, Quezon City 2nd District Rep. Ralph Tulfo, and other officials paint school chairs during the 2024 Brigada Eskwela kick-off, with the theme "Bayanihan para sa Matatag na Paaralan", on 20 July 2024, at Commonwealth Elementary School in Quezon City. | via Analy Labor