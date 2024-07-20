Bong Go leads groundbreaking of new Legislative Hall in Minalin, Pampanga

On Thursday, July 18, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go attended the groundbreaking and ceremonial cement pouring for Minalin’s new Legislative Hall. The event underscored his significant contribution as vice chair of the Senate Committee on Finance in securing the necessary funding for this vital project.

Go has advocated for the construction of the Legislative Hall, emphasizing the importance of robust local government facilities in promoting effective governance and improved public service delivery.

"Ang bawat piso na inilaan natin para sa proyektong ito ay simbolo ng ating malasakit at pangako sa mga kababayan natin sa Minalin," Go remarked. "Ito ay magiging tahanan ng maayos at aktibong pamamahala na mag-aangat sa antas ng pamumuhay ng bawat Minalinian."

The new hall is expected to serve as a central hub for legislative activities and public services in Minalin, enhancing the administrative capabilities of the area. It is strategically planned to accommodate various government functions and community events, reflecting Go's commitment to creating spaces that foster civic engagement and streamline governmental processes.

During the event, Minalin Vice Mayor Rondon Mercado took the opportunity to publicly express his deep appreciation for the senator’s indispensable contributions to the municipality, particularly in the realization of the town’s new legislative building.

"Kayo po ba ay naniniwala kapag na ang isang bagay ay pinangarap, pinagplanuhan, tinrabaho, at ipinalangin sa Diyos ay matutupad po ang pangarap? Tingin po kayo sa bandang kaliwa n’yo. ‘Yan po ang legislative building na pinangarap po ng inyong lingkod, Vice Mayor Rondon, at pinagtrabahuan po. Kasama po sa pinagtrabahuan ko ay ang paglapit kay Senator Bong Go," Vice Mayor Mercado began.

He vividly narrated his encounter with Go, underscoring the senator's willingness to support the project.

Expressing his overwhelming gratitude, Mercado highlighted the tangible results of Senator Go’s support. "Yan na ho ang katuparan sa pangarap ho ng inyong Vice Mayor na magkaroon ng malaking gusali ang Sangguniang Bayan… tinulungang mapondohan ho ng ating magaling na senador, Senador Bong Go. Palakpakan ho natin."

Aside from the legislative, Go has supported other initiatives in Minalin. Noteworthy projects include the construction and upgrading of roads with drainage in Barangay Santa Maria, and the repairing and improving the multipurpose building-cum-library in Brgy. San Nicolas.

Moreover, the senator supported the development of a river wall-cum-boardwalk in Sto. Rosario and a water system project for coastal barangays.

Across Pampanga, a diverse array of infrastructure projects supported by Go continues to lay the groundwork for improved connectivity and safety. Notable initiatives include the construction and improvement of barangay roads in Apalit, Arayat, Floridablanca, Lubao, Mexico, Porac, Santo Tomas, San Simon, Santa Ana, and Sasmuan.

Flood mitigation and river protection are also critical, with investments facilitated by the senator in the construction of the Eliseo Trinidad Angeles Bridge along the Pampanga River and various slope protection structures in Angeles City, Bacolor, Floridablanca, Mabalacat, and Guagua.

The development extends into community engagement, with the construction of multipurpose buildings in several towns, including Arayat, Candaba, Floridablanca, Guagua, Lubao, Mabalacat, Macabebe, Mexico, Santa Ana, Santa Rita, and Santo Tomas.

Healthcare infrastructure has also seen significant enhancements through the construction and equipping of district hospitals, supported by Go. Notable projects include the Arayat District Hospital, Bacolor's Ricardo P. Rodriguez Memorial Hospital (Annex), the Diosdado P. Macapagal Memorial Hospital in Guagua, Escolastica Romero District Hospital in Lubao, and the Mabalacat District Hospital.

Finally, enhancements to evacuation centers in San Roque, Mexico, and Sta. Catalina and Lubao focus on increasing the capacity to provide shelter and aid during emergencies.

“Hinding-hindi ko po sasayangin yung pagkakataong ibinigay nyo po sa akin. Magtatrabaho po ako para sa Pilipino. At iyan po ang pwede kong i-alay sa inyo, ang aking bisyo sa pagseserbisyo,” said Go who is known as Mr. Malasakit for his compassionate service to Filipinos in need.

On the same day, Go also distributed assistance to displaced workers and mothers in the towns of Minalin and Macabebe. He also conducted a visit to the Super Health Center in Minalin.