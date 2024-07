VIDEOS

BLUE SKIES AHEAD?

WATCH: Young children frolick with their handmade kites near the iconic Dr. Maria Paz Mendoza-Guazon monument in Pandacan, Manila on 20 July, 2024. The new 'Plaza Azul' park is set to rise here. On 18 July, the MMDA, DBM, and the Manila LGU held a ceremony to mark the launch of the Plaza redevelopment. | via King Rodriguez