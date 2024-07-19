Remaining rebels urged: Avail amnesty program

Amid the Philippine military’s intensified efforts to quash insurgency in the country, the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict

(NTF-ELCAC) is now urging the remaining rebels to return to the folds of the law.

This, as the NTF-ELCAC said that the members of the New People’s Army (NPA) should avail of the amnesty program offered by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. so that they live peacefully with their families.

NTF-ELCAC executive director Undersecretary Ernesto Torres Jr. said that they are appealing to the remaining insurgents to renounce terrorism and abandon the Communist Party of the Philippines-NPA.

“Take advantage of the amnesty being offered by the President. Return to the fold of the law and live in peace with your families,” said Torres, adding that those who would surrender will only have until 4 March 2026 to avail of the program.

“This is the right time for NPA remnants to abandon the senseless decades-long armed struggle against the government,” he added.

To recall, the National Amnesty Commission earlier said its existing Local Amnesty Boards have received 578 amnesty applications as of 12 July and at least 497 of the applicants are former members of the Communist Party of the Philippines-NPA-National Democratic Front.

Two of the applicants are from the “Rebolusyonaryong Partidong Manggagawa ng Pilipinas/Revolutionary Proletarian Army/Alex Boncayao Brigade.”

Meanwhile, 33 are from the Moro Islamic Liberation Front, and 46 are from the Moro National Liberation Front. Former members of the CPP-NPA-NDF were granted amnesty by the President under Proclamation 404.