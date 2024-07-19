Philippines to host Asia-Pacific Ministerial Conference on Disaster Risk Reduction in October 2024

The United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR) announced on Friday that registrations are open for the Asia-Pacific Ministerial Conference on Disaster Risk Reduction (APMCDRR), hosted by the Philippines from October 14-18, 2024 at the Philippine International Convention Center in Pasay City.

The APMCDRR is the main platform in Asia and the Pacific to advance, monitor, review, and enhance cooperation for the implementation of the goals, targets, and priorities for action of the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction 2015-2030. This event unites governments, intergovernmental, international, national, and civil society organizations, the private sector, science, academia, and stakeholder groups from the Asia-Pacific in developing strategies and initiatives and exchanging good practices in risk prevention, mitigation, preparedness, response, and recovery.

The theme “Surge to 2030: Enhancing ambition in Asia-Pacific to accelerate disaster risk reduction,” is a critical opportunity to review risk reduction efforts, share innovative solutions, and course correct policies and actions to accelerate risk reduction in the face of climate change and other uncertainties.

The conference is expected to bring together more than 3,000 high-level international and local delegates and will facilitate the exchange of practical solutions, promote inclusive disaster risk governance, and enhance resilience in Asia and the Pacific. It is a critical opportunity for the Philippines and the Asia-Pacific region to advance efforts to build resilient communities.

Registration for the APMCDRR is now open to interested participants on the UNDRR official website (undrr.org).