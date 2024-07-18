Palawan, Marinduque agri workers receive almost P1-B gov’t aid 

At least P952.66 million in financial assistance and subsidies were given to farmers and fisherfolk affected by the El Niño phenomenon in Palawan and Marinduque.

In a ceremonial event in Puerto Princesa City, Palawan on Thursday, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. led the distribution of various government assistance to the beneficiaries.

Of the figure, Marcos distributed P99.13 million in financial assistance to the local governments of Palawan (P50 million), Puerto Princesa (P10 million), and Marinduque (P39.13 million).

Some 6,043 beneficiaries of the Ayuda sa Kapos ang Kita (AKAP) program by the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) received P10,000 each.

Further, the National Irrigation Administration (NIA) extended P8.4 million for operations and maintenance subsidy of the irrigator’s association and P533.66 million worth of certificates of condonation and exemption for landowners.

NIA also provided irrigation projects worth P201 million to farmers in Papualan, Sumbiling, Timburan, Bagong Bayan, and Apurawan.

The Agriculture Credit Policy Council (ACPC) of the Department of Agriculture (DA) allotted P20 million for the Survival and Recovery Program and P30 million for the Agri-Negosyo Loan Program.

The DA also distributed seedlings, fertilizers, and agricultural equipment such as tractors, rice combine harvesters, walk-behind transplanters, pump and engine sets, hammer mills, and corn shellers, with fuel vouchers also provided.

Marcos acknowledged the vibrant tourism industry in Palawan and the significant contributions it brings to the Philippine economy.

“Kaya, sa araw na ito, hayaan ninyong kami naman ang mamahagi ng biyaya sa inyo. Kung sanay ang lahat na magdala ng pasalubong mula sa Palawan, kami [naman po] ang magdadala ng pasalubong sa inyo rito sa lahat ng Palaweño (so on this day, let us be the ones to distribute grace to you. If everyone is used to bringing gifts from Palawan, now we will bring gifts to you here to all Palaweños),” Marcos said, speaking to beneficiaries.

Marcos said the government provides livelihood training for farmers under the Agricultural Training Institute of DA.

More 'ayudas'

All those who attended the event also received five kilos of rice from the Office of Speaker Martin Romualdez.

Meanwhile, the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) delivered five motorized bancas, three ferry boats, and two units of fish cages for fisherfolk affected by El Niño.

The Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) distributed starter toolkits and checks for the Training Support Fund.

The Department of Interior and Local Government allocated the budget to support local government units of Dumaran, San Vicente, Roxas, Taytay, Cagayancillo, and Aracelli.

It also delivered other forms of assistance and support to rebel returnees and pushed through the distribution of death benefit assistance.