Majority of Pinoys believe gov’t actions on WPS sufficient—Stratbase Survey

Global think tank Stratbase ADR Institute reported that the majority of Filipinos believe that government actions on issues in the West Philippine Sea are sufficient.

60 percent of Filipinos believe that the government’s actions in conducting joint patrols and military exercises with allies, friends, and partners were sufficient. The survey polled 1,500 respondents across the country and was conducted from 23 June to 1 July 2024.

The survey also revealed that 72 percent of Filipinos agreed that the Philippine government should form an alliance with other countries to defend the Philippines’ territorial and economic rights in the West Philippine Sea.

Since last year, the Philippines has conducted several joint patrols in the West Philippine Sea with the United States, Australia, Japan, and France, following the repetitive aggressive and coercive actions of China in the West Philippine Sea.

However, geopolitical expert and Stratbase ADR Institute President Dindo Manhit said there is a need to conduct more joint patrols with like-minded nations in light of China’s increasing aggression in Philippine waters.

Manhit noted that results from the latest Pulse Asia survey likewise show that 51 percent of Filipinos believe there is a need to reinforce alliances and elevate partnerships by conducting joint patrols and military exercises with allies, friends, and partners.

“This year, we witnessed actions—the most aggressive by far—performed against our fellow Filipinos at sea. Our troops, fisherfolk, and vessels encountered several attempts to block rotation and reprovision missions, numerous occasions of firing of water cannons, and an alarming number of collisions and near-collisions,” Manhit said.

“We call on our friends, allies, and partners, who also value the rule of law to join us in our fight, and the Philippine government to reinforce cooperation and elevate partnerships by conducting more joint patrols and military exercises in the West Philippine Sea,” he emphasized.

On Tuesday, the Philippine Navy said it is looking into the possibility of conducting a rotation and re-provision mission to Ayungin Shoal with several nations, including the US, Japan, UK, and Australia, as part of a Multilateral Maritime Cooperative Activity with these allied countries.

During the last resupply mission to BRP Sierra Madre in Ayungin Shoal on June 17, China not only blocked Philippine vessels, but also seized our equipment and injured our people in an act of piracy.

Armed with axes and knives, the Chinese Coast Guard reprimanded and threatened Filipino soldiers for “trespassing” in their so-called “territory.”

“As our military outpost, we should not be deterred from sending supplies and from improving that facility [BRP Sierra Madre]. What’s happening now is they’re [China] stopping us from moving forward. Our supply ships should push through. This is where we can maximize joint patrols and be shepherded by allies and friends during the resupply. Not to cause war but simply to exercise our rights based on international law. Our military facility is within our Exclusive Economic Zone,” Manhit said.

“By conducting joint patrols with like-minded partners and allies, we are sending a strong message that the Philippines is not alone. Those who attempt to circumvent their obligations and behave aggressively will not be tolerated by the international community. We will not waver in our determination and commitment,” he explained.