'Green, Green, Green' program at Plaza Azul

LOOK: Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna and MMDA acting chairman, Atty. Don Artes, lead the groundbreaking ceremony for the 'Green, Green, Green' program at Plaza Azul in Pandacan, Manila, on 18 July 2024. This initiative aims to improve the quality of life for Manila residents. | via John Louie Abrina