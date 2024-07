Photos

CROWDED HOUSE

LOOK: Shanties at Estero de Vitas in Tondo, Manila were photographed on Thursday, 18 July 2024. The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) is now deploying at least 70,000 enumerators across the country to conduct a total enumeration of Filipino households. The last census done in 2020 showed the country's population had reached 109 million. | via King Rodriguez