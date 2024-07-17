'Wala akong kahit isang foreign account' — Comelec chief

Commission on Elections (Comelec) chairperson George Garcia on Wednesday belied anew bribery accusations against him.

In a press conference, Garcia reiterated that he has no foreign accounts.

"Kaya ako nag-issue ng waiver, wala akong pakialam maski foreign accounts yan. Kahit anong dokumento ang papirmahan sakin patungkol sa mga account na yun o property, pipirmahan ko sapagkat wala naman ako ni isang foreign account (That's why I issued a waiver, I don't care if it's foreign accounts. No matter what documents, I will sign, regardless if they are bank accounts or properties, I will sign them because I don't even have a foreign account)," he said.

"Napakayaman ko naman, 49 accounts? Sino ba naman sa ating ang may 49 accounts, foreign pa? Paulit-ulit kong babanggatin, hindi ako nakakarating sa bansang iyon. Dadalawa lang ang visa ko (Do you think I'm very rich to own 49 accounts? Who among us has 49 accounts, even foreign ones? I'll mention it again and again, I can't even get to those countries because I only have two visas)," he added.

Garcia also thanked poll officials and employees who backed him.

"Doon sa mga pilit na sumisira sa amin, natapos na po ninyo ang aming oras. Kami naman po. Maghahanda na lang kami para sa eleksyon. Mas maganda focus kami sa halalan (To those who are trying to taint our image, your time is up. It's our time now. We'll just prepare for the elections. It's better for us to just focus on the election)," he added.

About 5,000 Comelec employees on Tuesday released a statement to back Garcia.

Sagip Partylist Rep. Rodante Marcoleta earlier alleged that at least P1 billion worth of funds were transferred from South Korean-based banks to 49 offshore accounts supposedly linked to Garcia.

Garcia said the allegations further claimed that he holds numerous bank accounts across various banks in Singapore, North America, China, and the Caribbean.

On 8 July, Garcia asked the National Bureau of Investigation to investigate the allegations.

Garcia also asked the Anti-Money Laundering Council to probe the allegations that he was accepting bribes from a South Korean firm through offshore banks.

The Land Bank of the Philippines, Metro Bank, and Union Bank earlier confirmed that none of Garcia’s personal savings accounts allegedly opened and maintained in the said banks existed.

The said bank accounts are allegedly tied to bribery claims.