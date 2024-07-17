P5.6-M assistance to Zambo flood victims

ZAMBOANGA CITY —The Department of Social Welfare and Development in Zamboanga Peninsula (DSWD-9) has provided P5.6 million worth of relief assistance to 57,002 individuals listed as flood victims in Zamboanga City and Tambulig in Zamboanga del Sur and four towns in Zamboanga del Norte.

In a report submitted by DSWD-9 Director Riduan P. Hadjimuddin to Secretary Rex Gatchalian dated 15 July, said that a total of 57,002 individuals were listed as flood victims due to heavy rains that hit Zamboanga City, Tambulig in Zamboanga del Sur and the towns of Sibuco, Sirawai, Siocon and Baliguian in Zamboanga del Norte affecting 61 barangays.

DSWD-9 distributed 5,056 Family Food Packs worth P5,591,482.50 and 14 modular tents worth P61,460.

Hadjimuddin said Zamboanga City was hardly hit with 32 barangays affected by flush floods and sending about 26,390 individuals to 40 evacuation centers all over the city.

Zamboanga City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office also listed five people died during the heavy downpour of rains that caused a landslide in Sitio Anuling and Sitio Papaya in Barangay Pamucutan in this city.