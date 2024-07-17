Miru condemns bribery allegations vs. Comelec

South Korean firm Miru Systems on Wednesday condemned bribery allegations against the Commission on Elections (Comelec).

In a statement, Miru Systems, the company tapped by Comelec to deploy voting machines to the Philippines for next year's poll, said the bribery allegations were "baseless, careless," and "should not have been made public without any evidence.

"[It] also detracts us from all the work that needs to be done with the Comelec for the 2025 National and Local Elections," it said.

It also vowed to cooperate with any government agency that will conduct an investigation and "may even pursue legal action if necessary" as it aired support for the Comelec's call for redress in the proper forum.

"We have had nothing but a professional relationship with everyone in the Comelec, including the highly respectable Chairman George Garcia," Miru Systems said.

"Over the past year, we have worked to dutifully meet all requirements of the Terms of Reference, which have been crafted specifically for the needs of the Filipino people," it added.

Miru Systems also assured that has been providing "reliable election solutions for about 25 years, including the past five presidential elections in our home country of South Korea."

"We are steadfast in our commitment to the manufacturing of the new automated counting machines and the various election peripherals in order to ensure a smooth and timely 2025 midterm elections for the Philippines."

Comelec awarded in February the contract for vote-counting machines for the 2025 midterm elections to Miru Systems.

The contract is worth P17.9 billion, lower than the Comelec’s budget of P18.8 billion.

The contract included 110,000 automated counting machines, 104,345 ballot boxes, and 2,200 CCS servers/laptops and printers. It also includes the printing of 73,851,934 ballots, ballot papers, and ballot verification.