Former communist rebels surrender

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO, Pampanga — Former members of communist terrorist groups (CTGs) have voluntarily surrendered to authorities here in Central Luzon over the past two days.

According to the Police Regional Office 3 (PRO3), these former CTG members have also withdrawn their support from the Communist Part of the Philippines-New People’s Army-National Democratic Front.

The PRO3 identified one of the surrenderers as 48-year-old vendor Ka Tagpi, a former Anakpawis member who gave up to the La Paz Municipal Police Station in Tarlac. His surrender was facilitated by the police and military. Ka Tagpi also turned over a .38 caliber revolver and five lime ammunition rounds.

The police also identified 59-year-old farmer Ka Marta, a former Anakpawis coordinator who surrendered to the Tarlac 2nd PMFC in Gerona, Tarlac. During the facilitation of her surrender, Ka Marta turned over a 40mm high explosive grenade.

Two former members of the Alyansa ng mga Magbubukid sa Gitnang Luzon (AMGL) and the Alyansa ng mga Magbubukid sa Bataan surrendered to the Orani Municipal Police Station in Orani, Bataan. The two were identified as Ka Rye at Ka Caleng, who turned over an improvised 12-gauge shotgun.

Meanwhile, eight members of Liga ng Manggagawang Bukid withdrew support from AMGL in Guimba, Nueva Ecija facilitated by the 2nd PMFC, Nueva Ecija Police Provincial Office.

In Olongapo City, Zambales, former NPA member Ka Felix surrendered to the Olongapo City Police Office at Camp Manuel F. Cabal. Ka Felix turned over an improvised shotgun and a 40mm M203 high explosive round.

Ka Del, former member of Sandatahang Yunit Pampropaganda, surrendered to the 302nd MC, RMFB3 in Barangay Sto. Tomas, Lubao, Pampanga. The 74-year-old handed over an improvised .22 caliber rifle.

Alias Teo, a former member of Pambansang Katipunan ng mga Magsasaka, surrendered to the 1st PMFC, Aurora PPO at Sitio San Andres, Barangay Florida, Maria Aurora.

Ka Berto, a former CTG member, surrendered to the 2nd PMFC-NEPPO at their headquarters in San Jose City, Nueva Ecija, and turned in a .38 caliber homemade revolver.