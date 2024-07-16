MASHAV Israel funds rural livelihood projects

The Embassy of Israel in the Philippines, through MASHAV, has awarded a financial Development Grant to alumna Nelsie Uy for her chosen project, the Self-Help Group (SHeG) Community Enterprise in the Diocese of Libmanan and the Apostolic Vicariate of Calapan.

“I congratulate Ms. Nelsie Uy through the help of our partner — Caritas Philippines. I admire her commitment and support to improving the lives of rural women by opening job opportunities and income generation initiatives for the women in marginalized communities,” Ambassador Ilan Fluss commended Uy.

“Through this project, we are contributing to poverty alleviation and the Sustainable Development Goals,” Fluss added.

Uy is a MASHAV Alumna and former head of Caritas Philippines Academy who participated in the program on Combating Gender-based Violence: Effective Interventions and the Survivor-Centered Approach in August 2022 at The Golda Meir Mount Carmel International Training Center in Haifa, Israel. Her project is patterned after the Self-Help Group approach of Caritas Philippines.

This micro-financial grant from MASHAV aims to support ongoing development projects selected by MASHAV alumni. It complements MASHAV’s capacity-building efforts and supports grassroots development initiatives.

Uy’s strategic focus areas include enhancing the techniques for producing Cranberry wine and juice in Libmanan, Camarines Sur, creating calamansi-ginger-lemongrass concentrate, and supporting the handicraft weaving of Mangyan indigenous women in Victoria, Oriental Mindoro.

This project not only aims to boost economic empowerment among the women involved but also to preserve and promote local traditions and knowledge.

“I am deeply grateful to the Embassy of Israel and MASHAV for their unwavering commitment to promoting gender equality and combating gender-based violence in the Philippines, even amid the challenging circumstances they face in their own country. Their dedication to the well-being of the Filipino people remains steadfast. May peace and grace be upon you. God bless Israel,” Uy stated.