PROTESTERS CAN'T MOVE ON

LOOK: A group of protesters gathers outside the Commission on Elections (COMELEC) headquarters in Intramuros, Manila on Monday, 15 July 2024, to call out Comelec chairman George Garcia's failure to address their concerns about the last presidential election which they alleged was rigged. The group was permitted to express their grievances without being prevented by COMELEC's security officers. | via King Rodriguez