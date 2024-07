Photos

MEET LOKI, INTRAMUROS 'PAW-TROL' DOG

LOOK: Loki, an Intramuros Administration community patrol dog, is seen being attended by Intramuros security guards dressed in "guardia sibil" costume on Monday, 15 July 2024. The guards said that they made Loki, an abandoned dog, as their community 'paw-trol' dog, which helps them guard the Intramuros area for the past two years now. | via KING RODRIGUEZ