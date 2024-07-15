3 Chinese murder suspects nabbed

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) reported that during the operation conducted by the BI Fugitive Search Unit (BI-FSU) operatives in Pampanga last Friday, 12 July, the suspected Chinese member of a kidnapping gang targeting foreign nationals in Central Luzon fatally killed himself, while his three compatriots were arrested.

According to BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco, the incident took place inside the complex of an Angeles City condominium building, where a group of agents from the BI-FSU searched the suspects’ quarters in order to arrest them for breaking immigration laws in the country.

Tansingco stated that instead of giving themselves up, the alleged suspects ran away and attempted to escape, which prompted the BI operatives to chase them.

The arresting officer was able to arrest the two suspects, who were identified as Feng Zhengheng, 29, and Chou Yibo, 33. However, the 35-year-old Wu Fu Wen, one of the three suspects, refused to surrender and instead shot himself, which killed him on the spot.

During the operation, the operatives also apprehended 25-year-old Wang Yan, a Chinese lady who had overstayed her visa in the country.

According to the Bureau, these Chinese nationals are the main suspects in the murder of nine foreign nationals whose bodies were found many months ago in various areas of Pampanga.