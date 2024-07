Photos

TANK UP

LOOK: A pump attendant fills a customer's motorcycle tank full at a Pandacan gasoline station on Sunday, 14 July 2024. The Department of Energy (DOE) said last Friday that prices of gasoline, diesel, and kerosene are expected to decrease starting 16 July. DOE Director III Rodela Romero announced a fuel price rollback: P0.70 to P0.90 per liter for gasoline and P1 to P1.15 per liter for diesel and kerosene. | via KING RODRIGUEZ