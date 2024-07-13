WATCH: Members of the Baseco Recyclers Advocates & Vanguards for the Environment (BRAVE) carefully clean used plastics inside their complex on Saturday, 13 July 2024, before segregating for recycling and upcycling. Members of the BRAVE project include community leaders, resource collectors, and street sweepers. | via KING RODRIGUEZ
