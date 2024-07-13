Pangasinan shooting leaves farmer dead

A shooting incident occurred at 6:25 a.m. on 12 July, along Barangay Road, Barangay Zone I, Rosales, Pangasinan. The victim, a 38-year-old married farmer originally from Calbayog Samar, was on his way home on his bicycle when he was shot by an unidentified suspect.

The suspect, described as wearing a black jacket and camouflaged short pants, used a caliber .45 firearm. The suspect fled the scene on a red Rusi motorcycle heading east towards Balungao, Pangasinan.

The victim sustained fatal gunshot wounds to the head, resulting in instantaneous death.

Meanwhile in La Union, at 10:15 a.m. on 12 July, personnel from Caba Municipal Police Station responded to a reported bomb threat at the covered court in Barangay Las-ud and Bautista, Caba, La Union.

An anonymous text message informed the police about a possible bombing, allegedly overheard from a conversation between two unidentified males.

Efforts to contact the anonymous informant were unsuccessful. The responding team is currently conducting thorough validation of the report’s veracity in the area.