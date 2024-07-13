Bulacan fisherfolks get P1.3-M fishing equip’t 

MALOLOS, Bulacan — Fisherfolk from this province were given P1.3 million worth of fishing equipment that will boost fish production in Bulacan.

The assistance came from the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources Central Luzon (BFAR 3), emphasizing the bureau’s commitment to supporting the livelihoods of the fishing community.

Dr. Romina Yutuc, representing Regional Director Wilfredo Cruz, underscores the importance of sustainable fishing practices. She highlighted that the newly awarded equipment should be used responsibly to ensure long-term benefits for both the fisherfolk and the environment.

Among those present were Provincial Agriculturist Ma. Gloria SF. Carrillo and Board Member from the 1st District, Mina Fermin, both expressed their support for the initiative and the positive impact it is expected to have on the local fishing industry. The awarded items included gillnets, multifilament nets, cast nets, and motorized FRP boats under the F/B Pagbabago program, with the total value amounting to over P1.3 million.

The event underscores BFAR 3’s ongoing efforts to enhance the capabilities and sustainability of the fishing communities in Central Luzon. The distributed gear is expected to significantly improve the productivity and efficiency of the beneficiaries, while also promoting sustainable fishing practices to preserve aquatic resources for future generations.