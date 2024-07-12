Hopes high on Highrisers in PVL wars

The Premier Volleyball League (PVL) has yet to unveil its Reinforced Conference, but Galeries Tower insists it has already accomplished its mission with key acquisitions in the recent Rookie Draft.

But forming a formidable squad is one thing, piling up victories in a highly competitive league is another.

Still, the Highrisers believe they can rise to the challenge, asserting they now have what it takes to compete with the league’s top teams after acquiring former De La Salle University ace and Alas Pilipinas playmaker Julia Coronel, former University of the Philippines standout Jewel Encarnacion, Arellano University stalwart Dodee Batindaan and University of San Jose-Recoletos product Danivah Aying.

The spotlight, however, is expected to focus on Coronel, who will take over the starting setter role from Fhen Emnas once she finishes her duties with the national team.

“That, I’m not sure about. But for the meantime, since it is national team season, I’m really hoping to prioritize my duties as a national team player,” Coronel said when asked about her status for the Reinforced Conference.

The 5-foot-9 setter expressed her utmost gratitude to Galeries Tower for taking a chance on her. She also vowed to contribute to the team’s efforts as they look to climb out of the PVL cellar this season.

“I would say I’m extremely thankful because coming into this draft, I really didn’t know who would pick me. And now that I know, I’m just really happy with the team I’m in, and as I said, I’m willing to contribute to the team’s success,” Coronel said.

After losing veteran outside hitter Shola Alvarez and middle blocker Julia Ipac to the Capital1 Solar Spikers during the off-season, Galeries Tower filled the void by selecting Encarnacion and Batindaan.

The Highrisers also pulled off one of the biggest surprises in the historic draft by nabbing Aying with the 23rd overall pick — the final selection of the night. Aying, the daughter of former professional basketball player Danilo, was the only player drafted from outside the University Athletic Association of the Philippines and National Collegiate Athletic Association leagues.

Galeries Tower is set to face Nxled in the 2 p.m. opener of a triple-bill, kicking off the mid-season conference of the league organized by Sports Vision on Tuesday.

Chery Tiggo, meanwhile, tests Farm Fresh’s mettle at 4 p.m. while Creamline and PLDT tangle in an early showdown of the heavyweights at 6 p.m.