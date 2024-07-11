WATCH: Dr. Z’Shen Teo of Aivee Group, the country's leading aesthetics, dermatology, and wellness company, shares insights on their exclusive product, Plinest, during the launching event at Sala Bistro, Greenbelt 3 in Makati on Thursday, 11 July 2024. | via KING RODRIGUEZ
'THE SECRET IS ALWAYS RESEARCHING' Dr. Z’Shen Teo of Aivee Group, the country's leading aesthetics, dermatology, and wellness company, shares insights on their exclusive product, Plinest, during the launching event at Sala Bistro in Greenbelt 3, Makati on Thursday, 11 July 2024. | via KING RODRIGUEZ @draiveeteo #aiveeclinic beauty #DailyTribune