More collectibles soon

MORE COLLECTIBLES COMING SOON Executives of Toki, an online marketplace for collectibles, plan to expand its product range to K-Pop, fashion, and luxury items. Toki chief product officer Zoe Ocampo explains how the company ensures products on the platform are authentic. Currently, Toki sells Funko Pop figures, LEGO, sneakers, sports cards, and trading cards also through Toki's live stream auctions. | via Kathryn Jose #FunkoPop #DailyTribune #tiktokph #Toki