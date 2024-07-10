SC: 2024 Shari’ah Bar Exam results out on 16 July

The Supreme Court on Tuesday said the results of the 2024 Shari’ah Bar Examinations, which were held at the University of the Philippines in Diliman and Ateneo de Davao University last April and May, will be known on 16 July.

It will be announced by the Supreme Court en banc starting at 2:00 p.m. The results will also be uploaded to the SC website and posted on its official social media accounts.

A total of 853 out of 878 registered examinees completed Day 2 of the 2024 Shari’ah Bar Examinations.

This year’s Shari’ah bar examinations was chaired by SC Associate Justice Maria Filomena Singh.

The first day saw 855 participants, but two were absent on the second day.

Day 1 comprised Jurisprudence (Fiqh) and Customary Laws (Adat) [15%] in the morning, followed by Persons, Family Relations, and Property [35%] in the afternoon.

Day 2 subjects included Succession, Wills/Adjudication, and Settlement of Estates [35%] in the morning, and Procedure in the Shari‘ah Courts [15%] in the afternoon.