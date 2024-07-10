POC chief: Obiena focused on Paris

Ernest John Obiena is keeping his focus as he shoots for a medal in the men’s pole vault event of the Paris Olympics on 3 August at the Stade de France.

Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino said the 28-year-old Obiena remains focused despite missing out on a medal podium in the Paris leg of the Diamond League over the weekend.

“EJ is doing well and is very focused, despite missing out on a medal in the Diamond League in Paris,” said Tolentino, who assured Obiena that his parents — Emerson and Jeanette — will be flown into the French capital to cheer and support their son.

The elder Obienas, Tolentino said, are managing their son’s logistical needs for the Olympics to keep him focused on the games.

“After the Diamond League, EJ and his team will remain in France and no longer return to their base in Formia (Italy),” said Tolentino, adding it won’t be practical for Team Obiena to travel anymore.

Obiena and his team — led by renowned Ukranian coach Vitaly Petrov — will do their preps and fine-tuning at the Normandy Sports Centre, which is a mere two-hour drive from Paris.

Tolentino assured Obiena that he will send a team from the POC secretariat to Normandy to make sure the Asian champion gets the needed support for his pre-Olympics training.

Joining Obiena on Team Philippines in Paris are weightlifters Vanessa Sarno, John Febuar Ceniza and Elreen Ando; boxers Aira Villegas, Hergie Bacyadan, Carlo Paalam, Nesthy Petecio and Eumir Felix Marcial; rower Joanie Delgaco; fencer Samantha Catantan; gymnasts Carlos Yulo, Emma Malabuyo, Aleah Finnegan and Levi Ruivivar; swimmers Kayla Sanchez and Harold Hatch; judoka Kiyomi Watanabe; golfers Bianca Pagdanganan and Dottie Ardina; and hurdlers Lauren Hoffman and John Cabang Tolentino.