BACK-TO-SCHOOL SCENES

LOOK: Captured moments inside Epifanio Delos Santos Elementary School on Wednesday, 10 July 2024, where teachers are seen multitasking, entertaining parents enrolling their children for the upcoming school year while also exerting efforts to teach students who require enhancement classes to advance to the next grade. This year's public school classes will start on 29 July. | via KING RODRIGUEZ