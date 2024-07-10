ASF-affected Abra gets DA help

The Department of Agriculture (DA) has dispensed disinfectants to hog farmers in Manabo, Abra, following the recent cases of African swine fever (ASF) in the municipality.

According to Dr. Karl Kigis, DA focal person for ASF in the Cordillera, the province is considered the most strict local government unit in their region, implementing anti-ASF initiatives.

In a statement on Wednesday, DA CAR said that a disease investigation and laboratory sample collection from Manabo on 3 July were conducted by the Provincial Veterinary Office (ProVet) following reports of pig mortalities.

The samples collected were transported to the Regional Animal Diseases Diagnostic Laboratory in Baguio City.

“Last 4 July 2024, six samples coming from San Juan, Manabo, underwent testing, which tested positive for African swine fever.

DA-CAR has provided the municipality with the necessary equipment and technical support to ensure that ASF would not spread in nearby areas,” Kigis said.

Manabo Mayor Darell Domasing, on the other hand, temporarily banned the selling and butchering of pork meat in the municipality.

She said the Manobo will have to reapply for a Recognition of Active Surveillance ASF certification from the Bureau of Animal Industry to collaborate with the provincial government through the ProVet to conduct rigorous tests in the barangays of Manabo.

The DA said last week that a controlled vaccination against ASF will begin in the next two weeks, which will be jointly monitored by BAI and the Food and Drug Administration.