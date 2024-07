Photos

Dagyaw meeting

LOOK: Barangay Risk Reduction officers from all over Metro Manila attended the "Dagyaw Open Government and Participatory Governance Townhall Meeting", with the theme "Quake Ready: Forging Metro Manila's Pathway to Earthquake Resilience", at a mall in Mandaluyong City on Tuesday, 9 July 2024. The gathering aimed to ensure the readiness of every barangay in Metro Manila for various natural disasters, particularly "The Big One”. | via Analy Labor