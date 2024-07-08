Project Ligaya brings happiness to Bulacan children

Project: Ligaya has successfully brought smiles to 200 children from five different orphanages in Bulacan. This charitable event, held here on 6 July aimed not only to spread love and charity but also to promote Taiwanese culture and provide children with a unique experience.

The event was spearheaded by Shirleen Hsieh, a delegate for the 2024 International Youth Goodwill Ambassador of the Overseas Community Affairs Council. It was co-organized by several esteemed organizations within the Taiwanese community in the Philippines, including the Taiwan Association Philippines, the Taiwanese Compatriot Association in the Philippines, the Taiwan Manufacturers Association of the Northern Philippines, the Taiwan–Philippines Educational Development Foundation, and the Taiwan Association Philippines Youth Chapter.

Additionally, the Valenzuela Host Lions Club and Thick and Thin Agri-Product Inc. (Atlas Feeds) also played key roles as co-organizers.

Children from Willing Hearts Orphanage Inc., Bethany House Sto. Nino Orphanage, Philippine Children’s Mission, Bahay at Yaman ni San Martin De Porres Inc., and Nazareth Home for Children were treated to a day filled with traditional Taiwanese activities.

They learned how to make Taiwanese lanterns and enjoyed playing typical Taiwanese night market games. Taiwanese snacks were also served, allowing the children to taste the famous treats that many look forward to when visiting Taiwan.

Additionally, traditional Taiwanese toys were introduced, sparking curiosity and excitement among the children.The event’s goal was to promote Taiwanese culture, creating a lasting impression on the children and encouraging them to consider educational and work opportunities in Taiwan.