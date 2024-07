Photos

EXPIRED CANNED GOODS WAITING TO BE DISPOSED

LOOK: A stack of unopened expired canned goods sits exposed beside Manila Bay, near a prominent restaurant and oceanarium behind the Quirino Grandstand in Manila on 8 July 2024. When approached, a man explained that they were waiting for the garbage truck, noting that there was a prior load of trash that needed removal before attending to the expired canned goods. | via KING RODRIGUEZ