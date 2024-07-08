DOH warns vs. posers soliciting donations

The Department of Health (DOH) on Monday warned the public against posers soliciting donations.

This follows individuals who solicited donations using the name of Health Human Resource Development Bureau (HHRDB) Director Johanna S. Banzon, using the mobile numbers (0955) 7406258 and (0935) 7892114.

In an advisory, the DOH clarified that these cellphone numbers are not associated with the HHRDB or with Banzon.

"Such transactions constitute fraud and are illegal," it said.

The Health department also warned that "criminal charges may be pressed if related actions shall persist."

It also enjoined the public to source information only from legitimate sources and platforms such as the health department.