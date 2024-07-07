DA launches cocoa farming learning program

In its continued efforts to boost the livelihoods and revenues of cacao growers, the Department of Agriculture recently launched the School-on-the-Air (SOA) Program on Cacao in La Trinidad, Benguet.

The program — spearheaded by the DA Cordillera in partnership with the Benguet Provincial Agriculture Office — aims to improve cacao production through innovative distance-learning methods.

It is scheduled to air on DZWT 540 AM MPBC and will broadcast from 10 to 11 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, starting 23 July. It targets 124 farmer-enrollees from nine cacao-producing municipalities in Benguet, including Baguio City.