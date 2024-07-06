PBBM awards land titles to ARBs in NM

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. over the weekend, led the distribution of Certificates of Land Ownership Award (CLOAs) to 2,857 agrarian reform beneficiaries (ARBs) across Northern Mindanao (NM).

This initiative, spanning 3,009.5 hectares of agricultural land, impacts the provinces of Bukidnon, Camiguin, Lanao del Norte, Misamis Occidental and Misamis Oriental.

Among the 2,857 ARBs, 832 received their CLOAs through the Department of Agrarian Reform’s (DAR) Support to Parcelization of Lands for Individual Titling (SPLIT) project. In comparison, 2,025 ARBs benefited under regular RA 6657 or the Comprehensive Agrarian Reform Program (CARP).

The SPLIT project aligns with President Marcos Jr.’s directive to expedite the subdivision of previously issued collective CLOAs, ensuring sustained land tenure security through individual land titles.

DAR Secretary Conrado Estrella III emphasized that these CLOAs guarantee the ARBs’ rights to possess and access land resources, which is crucial for advancing rural development and fostering economic prosperity.

President Marcos, visit to Lanao del Norte continues the land reform program initiated by his father, the late President Ferdinand E. Marcos Sr., and highlights his commitment to recognizing the significance and potential of farmers and ARBs.

During the event, agrarian reform beneficiary Leonila Oboy from Bukidnon expressed her joy upon receiving her land title after ten years of waiting. Oboy, who is a paraplegic, said she and her husband have been making ends meet by farming.

In addition to the land titles, President Marcos awarded a total of P85 million in financial assistance to ARBs. Each of the 1,760 ARBs in Northern Mindanao received P10,000, and an additional 6,745 non-ARB recipients from Lanao del Norte also received P10,000 each under the Ayuda sa Kapos ang Kita Program of the Department of Social Welfare and Development.