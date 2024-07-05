Okada Foundation Inc. launches food share program for Laguna communities

Two barangays in Laguna are now the newest recipients of the Okada Foundation, Inc.’s (OFI) food share program, where a total of 60 families were named its beneficiaries at the program’s recent launching ceremony.

The food share program is an initiative sponsored by OFI, with P25 million pledged for its nationwide reach through its partnership with the prominent non-government organization Kabisig ng Kalahi (KnK). The program, according to OFI President James Lorenza, was established to “address concerns and improve the condition of food security, nutrition, and livelihood opportunities starting at the community-level.”

OFI worked with the barangays of La Mesa in Calamba City and Diezmo in Cabuyao City, as well as the local public offices for social welfare and development and for agriculture and several other private agencies to identify its beneficiaries.

Additionally, the selected families also received a supply of rice, with their local public libraries receiving a donation of books for both daycare-aged children and adults from OFI and KnK.

The chairmen of both barangays, in turn, expressed their gratitude to OFI for extending the program to their communities.

During the ceremony, KnK founder Vicky Wieneke expressed her organization’s enthusiasm to work with OFI in establishing the food share program in different parts of the country. “Kabisig is happy to have OFI as a partner that is focused on nation-building,” said Wieneke.

She also urged the beneficiaries to be patient and consistent in their efforts with the food share program’s community garden, which will eventually reward them with “food, nutrition, and even additional income.”

Lorenzana emphasized the importance of cooperation between public and private organizations to “make efforts like the food share program successful and effective.”

“Ultimately, OFI, through the food share program, wants to impart a sense of empowerment and encouragement to its beneficiaries,” said Lorenzana.

“That’s why this initiative places a significant emphasis on the ‘pledge-to-work system’ that is focused on our beneficiaries being self-reliant; learning skills, and applying those same skills to grow food and even establish an extra source of income,” he added.

“OFI and its partners deeply hope that our beneficiaries make the most out of this opportunity,” Lorenzana concluded, “so they may cultivate a brighter future for their families and communities.”