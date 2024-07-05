Maguindanao cigarette smuggling foiled

Agents of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao recently arrested two persons in an entrapment for cigarette smuggling in Maguindanao.

NBI Director Jaime Santiago said arrested were Abdul Japar Trisyang and Hadji Mama for tax-related charges, aside from an alleged violation of the law mandating the use of graphic health warnings in cigarette products.

He said the arrest came from information about the shipment of fake tobacco products being docked in a port somewhere in Kinudalan, Lebak, Sultan Kudarat.

A van was supposed to carry the smuggled cigarettes using the Upi road down to Awang, Datu Osinsinsuat, and Maguindanao del Norte, going to Davao City.

The planned transport did not take place due to heightened anti-smuggling operations in the area, but was later carried out on 1 July. ALVIN MURCIA